Heydar Aliyev Foundation unveils modern school in Jalilabad [PHOTOS]

3 October 2025 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A state-of-the-art school building has officially opened in the city of Göytəpə, located in Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad district. Constructed with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the new facility will serve Vasif Huseynov Secondary School No. 2 and marks a significant investment in the region’s educational infrastructure.

Construction began in October 2024 and was completed in record time. The three-story complex, consisting of two interconnected blocks, is designed to accommodate up to 625 students. Built to meet modern educational standards, the school offers a wide range of specialized facilities, including classrooms, laboratories for physics, chemistry, and biology, computer science rooms, military training and medical units, technology workshops, a teachers’ lounge, technical rooms, a cloakroom, library, cafeteria, assembly hall, and fully equipped sports and gymnastics halls. An outdoor mini stadium will also be available for physical education and recreational activities.

The building has been outfitted with essential furniture and equipment, while subject-specific classrooms and labs feature contemporary teaching aids. Landscaping and greening efforts have also been carried out in the surrounding schoolyard, creating a welcoming and eco-friendly environment for students and staff.

This initiative reflects the ongoing commitment of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to enhancing educational opportunities and infrastructure across Azerbaijan.