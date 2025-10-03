National Library signs int'l cooperation memorandum [PHOTOS]

3 October 2025 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Bilateral memorandums of cooperation have been signed between the National Libraries of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Trilateral memorandum has been signed involving the National Library of Azerbaijan, the Institute of Manuscripts named after Muhammad Fuzuli of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and the National Library of Morocco. The documents were inked as part of the 11th Baku International Book Fair.

In his speech during the ceremony, the Director of the National Library, Professor Karim Tahirov, provided information about the library's international cooperation. He highlighted that Azerbaijan has signed cooperation memorandums with the national libraries of 54 countries to date. Tahirov emphasized that these new agreements would create new opportunities for book and information exchange, the establishment of literature corners, the use of electronic resources, the exchange of expertise, exhibitions, conferences, and online services.

Ayhan Tuğlu, Director of the National Library of the Republic of Turkiye, noted that the signed document would contribute to the development of cultural and scientific cooperation between the two countries.

President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli, stated that the signing ceremonies held within the framework of the international book fair would make a significant contribution to strengthening international relations in the fields of science, education, and culture.

Samira El Malizi, Director of the National Library of Morocco, remarked that libraries play a bridging role between nations, and the signed trilateral memorandum would open new opportunities for future joint projects, exhibitions, and scientific research.

With over 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps, the Azerbaijan National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

The library has an extensive collection of literature in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. It has collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.

The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, visited the National Library four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his personal library.

In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the status of a national library by the decision of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's faсade is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.

The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding. In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook "Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001.

Over the past years, the National Library has signed a memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80 libraries.

In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library launched a joint campaign, "Let's go to Garabagh with a book", to restore libraries in the Garabagh region.

A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund by a number of international organizations working in the field of culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local authors, publishers, and printing houses.

In 2025, Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) as w officially signed between the National Libraries of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan during a ceremony held in Dushanbe.

The agreement was inked by the director of the Azerbaijani National Library, Karim Tahirov, and the director of the Tajikistan National Library, Farzalizada Jumakhon.

This memorandum provides a framework for enhanced collaboration between the two institutions, emphasising the exchange of books, publications, and other cultural materials to foster mutual understanding and strengthen the cultural ties between the two nations.

It also sets the stage for joint activities and projects aimed at promoting literacy, preserving cultural heritage, and supporting scholarly research.