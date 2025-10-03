EPC summit becomes turning point in Azerbaijan-France relations

3 October 2025 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The two-day European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen concluded with a number of notable moments for Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev held meetings with several European leaders, engaging in both political and economic consultations. Alongside discussions on bilateral relations, there was also an exchange of views with European Union leadership regarding Azerbaijan-Europe ties.

Among the most significant meetings was the encounter with French President Emmanuel Macron. In recent years, relations between Baku and Paris have been strained, with Azerbaijan strongly criticizing the biased approach of certain French politicians in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, as well as France’s colonialist undertones in global politics. French officials condemned this posture as a response; meanwhile, they have insisted that their position was “neutral.”

Despite this tension, there have been visible efforts in recent months to ease relations. Importantly, the disagreements were mostly political—economic cooperation, while occasionally affected, largely remained stable. Trade figures from January to August illustrate this: Azerbaijan exported goods worth $46,318,400 to France, while French exports to Azerbaijan stood at $159,398,940. According to the State Customs Committee's data, this figure is nearly the same as in previous years, and France continues to be one of the leading trading nations in the EU.

The Aliyev-Macron meeting in Copenhagen signaled that both sides were interested in restoring relations. It is likely that the initiative came largely from the French side, which appears to have recognized that its previous missteps brought no benefit. France understands that worsening ties with Baku would undermine both its political influence and economic interests in the South Caucasus. It's important to remember that we are already at the start of a quite ideal period in the region, and Paris wouldn't wish to be one of the parties that misses this opportunity.

Azerbaijan’s growing influence—particularly after the Washington Agreement—has further elevated Baku’s role on the European stage. European leaders have openly congratulated President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the achievement, while also expressing their intention to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan. Even Macron, long accused of siding with Yerevan, has taken steps to improve relations.

This shift reflects a broader reality: Azerbaijan has become an indispensable player in regional and Eurasian affairs. The opening of the Zangezur corridor and progress in connectivity projects such as the Belt and Road initiative strengthen Europe’s access to alternative routes, reducing dependency on Russia. At the same time, Baku holds a unique position as the only actor capable of mediating with Türkiye and other Turkic states to facilitate the transport of Central Asian energy resources to the West.

For this reason, European leaders increasingly view President Ilham Aliyev as a key guarantor of regional stability and energy security. His participation in the EPC summit in Denmark serves as yet another indicator of Azerbaijan’s growing international weight.

It is also worth recalling that relations between Azerbaijan and France were once at a high point, particularly during the presidencies of François Mitterrand and Nicolas Sarkozy, and even in the early years of Macron’s rule. Azerbaijan has contributed to French cultural heritage projects such as the renovation of the Louvre Museum and the Notre Dame Cathedral, while French energy companies like Chevron have long been active in Azerbaijan’s Caspian energy sector.

The Copenhagen meeting, set against the backdrop of ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan peace efforts, could therefore mark the beginning of a new era in French-Azerbaijani relations. France remains one of the leading powers in the EU, and for Azerbaijan—committed to strengthening ties with European states—relations with Paris retain strategic importance.