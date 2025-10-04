Azerbaijan Basketball League: first round concludes tonight

4 October 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

The opening round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League is set to conclude this evening with the final match between Ordu and Nakhchivan. Azernews reports that the game will be held at the Baku Sports Palace, tipping off at 19:00 local time.

Basketball enthusiasts have already witnessed an exciting start to the season, with several competitive clashes across the country. In earlier fixtures, Sabah overcame Neftchi with a confident 86–75 victory, while Absheron Lions defeated Sheki 91–80 in a hard-fought contest. Ganja edged past NTD 90–85 in a nail-biter that went down to the final minutes, while Lankaran secured a convincing 93–82 win against Sumgayit. Meanwhile, Quba impressed with a dominant performance, routing Sarhadchi 98–76.

The league, which brings together teams from different regions of Azerbaijan, is gaining increasing attention both from fans and sports analysts. Each matchup reflects not only the rising standard of domestic basketball but also the growing passion for the sport nationwide.

Tonight’s clash between Ordu and Nakhchivan will determine the final standings of the first round, setting the tone for the rest of the season. With both teams eager to prove themselves early, fans can expect another spirited encounter to round off an already thrilling start to the league.