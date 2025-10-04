Samsung rolls out language perks to enhance employee global skills

4 October 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Electronics has announced plans to revamp its foreign language evaluation system and introduce new incentives aimed at strengthening employees' global competencies, industry sources revealed on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

Starting January, the tech giant will expand its current four-level foreign language speaking assessment by adding three new top tiers. Employees who achieve these highest levels will be rewarded with incentives ranging from 200,000 won ($142) to 500,000 won, according to the sources.

Language proficiency will be evaluated through external speaking tests, with eligible languages including English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Russian, and Spanish.

In addition to the revamped evaluation, Samsung plans to support employees' language learning by covering exam fees up to twice a year, encouraging continuous improvement.

This initiative aligns with Samsung’s broader strategy to cultivate global talent capable of thriving in an increasingly interconnected world.

Chairman Lee Jae-yong has frequently emphasized the importance of foreign language skills, highlighting how learning a new language fosters deeper understanding of a country’s mindset, values, and history.

“I regret not studying foreign languages more. I continue to practice English and Japanese, and wish I had studied Chinese and French as well,” Lee told new employees during a speech in February 2023.

Samsung’s move not only reflects the growing need for cross-cultural communication in global business but also signals the company’s commitment to investing in its workforce to maintain its competitive edge internationally.