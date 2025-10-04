Baku Slavic University holds VI International Forum on New Challenges in Education

4 October 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Slavic University hosted the VI International Forum on “New Challenges in Education,” attracting education officials, Ministry of Science and Education representatives, and international experts, Azernews reprots. The forum, dedicated to the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty,” was held under the motto “Towards a More Educated Future.”

Distinguished participants included Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); prominent Turkish psychologists Acar and Zuhal Baltaş of the Baltaş Group; Carolyn Wright, CEO of the British Educational Suppliers Association; and Roman Aliyev, Director of Riga Classical State Gymnasium, who shared their expertise and experiences.

The forum focused on balancing emotional intelligence and artificial intelligence in education, emphasizing the development of students and educators into their best possible versions.

In his address, Baku Slavic University Rector Anar Nağıyev highlighted that education in Azerbaijan has also “returned to Garabagh,” noting the university’s efforts to prepare students for the modern labor market and promote inclusive education.

Deputy Minister of Science and Education Idris Isayev stressed that literacy in Azerbaijan is nearly 100% and underscored the central role of education in social development, human capital growth, and the preservation of national values. He emphasized that digital skills and the use of AI as an educational tool are increasingly essential for youth.

Andreas Schleicher added that collaborative teaching strengthens professional confidence and effectiveness, and that AI integration should enhance, not diminish, teachers’ creativity.

The forum continued with in-depth discussions and exchanges on the future of education in Azerbaijan and beyond.