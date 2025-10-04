Azerbaijan secures bronze in women’s fencing at III CIS Games

4 October 2025 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

The fencing competitions at the III CIS Games continued at the Ganja Sports Palace, drawing attention from sports fans across the region. Azernews reports that Azerbaijan’s women’s foil team delivered a strong performance but fell short in the semifinals against a formidable Uzbek side, losing 37–45.

Despite the setback, the Azerbaijani squad, comprising Mirnuray Abasova, Aynur Quliyeva, Nəzrin Mehdiyeva, and Xədicə Həsənli, demonstrated resilience and skill to secure the bronze medal. Their achievement reflects the growing strength of Azerbaijan in fencing and highlights the dedication of the country’s young athletes to international competitions.

The III CIS Games, which began earlier this month, have brought together 1,624 athletes from 13 countries to compete across a wide range of sports, from athletics and swimming to team disciplines and combat sports. Organizers have praised the high level of competition and the spirit of camaraderie among participating nations.

The Games will conclude on October 8, with many more medals yet to be decided. Azerbaijan’s fencing team will look to build on their success in future international events, while the bronze medal serves as a source of pride for the athletes, their coaches, and the nation as a whole.