Khanna Aliyeva wins silver in shooting at CIS Games

4 October 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The shooting competitions at the 3rd CIS Games, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, continue to showcase intense rivalries and strong performances, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani athlete Khanna Aliyeva secured a silver medal in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event. The competition took place at the Ganja Sports Palace, which is hosting several disciplines as part of the Games. Aliyeva’s precision and consistency carried her through the final round, earning her a place on the podium and adding another medal to Azerbaijan’s tally.

The achievement was met with enthusiastic support from local fans, who filled the arena to cheer for the national team. Aliyeva’s medal reflects not only her individual skill but also the progress Azerbaijan has made in developing shooting sports in recent years.

The 3rd CIS Games have brought together 1,624 athletes from 13 countries to compete across multiple disciplines. The multi-sport event, which serves to strengthen sporting and cultural ties among member states, will conclude on October 8.