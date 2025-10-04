Güler Hüseynova wins gold in boxing at CIS Games

4 October 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

The final stage of the boxing competitions at the 3rd CIS Games, hosted by Azerbaijan, continued in Baku with another moment of triumph for the home crowd, Azernews reports.

In the women’s 48-kilogram weight category, Azerbaijani boxer Güler Hüseynova entered the ring against Russia’s Daria Gavrina in a highly anticipated final. Displaying composure, strength, and tactical precision, Hüseynova outperformed her opponent and claimed the gold medal, further cementing Azerbaijan’s reputation as a rising power in women’s boxing.

Her victory was greeted with loud applause from spectators, who have turned out in large numbers to support the national team throughout the Games. The gold medal adds to Azerbaijan’s growing tally and underlines the host country’s success both in organizing the tournament and in sporting performance.

Hüseynova’s success is not only a personal milestone but also a source of national pride, inspiring young athletes and highlighting the country’s commitment to strengthening women’s participation in sport.

The III CIS Games, which began earlier this month, have brought together 1,624 athletes from 13 countries to compete across a wide range of sports, from athletics and swimming to team disciplines and combat sports. Organizers have praised the high level of competition and the spirit of camaraderie among participating nations.