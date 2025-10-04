Baku Climate Action Week concludes

4 October 2025 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

The second Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW) concluded in Azerbaijan, bringing together nearly 3,000 participants from 25 countries, Azernews reports.

The week-long event included government representatives, parliamentarians, scientists, business and women leaders, young climate activists, and officials from multilateral organizations.

Over eight venues across the capital, 46 sessions and events covered more than 30 topics, providing a platform for dialogue on the path to COP30 in Brazil. Key international organizations, including the United Nations, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Brazil’s SEBRAE, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, participated alongside former heads of state, parliamentarians, academics, and youth leaders.

The breadth of topics highlighted the complexity of the climate crisis. Discussions focused on climate finance and accountability, energy transition and mobility, adaptation and resilience, sustainable food systems and circular economy, as well as gender and leadership in climate action. Roundtables examined institutional capacity for climate resilience, green construction, climate-smart agribusiness, green transition, and sustainable fashion. Notably, the COP29 Sustainability Report was presented for the first time, and the Azerbaijan Universities Climate Network was officially established.

Youth engagement was a central theme, featuring the Youth Climate Forum, the Art and Innovation for the Planet exhibition showcasing young artists and startups, the Sustainable Career Fair connecting students with green economy opportunities, and the Little Climate Champions program promoting environmental awareness among children.

BCAW 2025, held between Rio Climate Action Week and COP30, highlighted Azerbaijan’s emerging role as a climate dialogue hub. For the country, soon to hand over COP presidency to Brazil, the week offered more than discussion—it reinforced a climate legacy and strengthened international collaboration, positioning Azerbaijan as a proactive leader in global climate action.