Benfica faces potential match postponement due to virus outbreak
Several players and members of the coaching staff of Portugal’s football club Benfica, including head coach José Mourinho, have contracted a viral infection ahead of a crucial match against Porto, Azernews reports.
If the situation does not improve, the match scheduled for October 5 may be postponed.
Under Portuguese championship regulations, a match can be delayed if fewer than 13 players are available to play. Players must also be certified fit to participate by the relevant health authorities. As of now, Benfica’s management has not officially requested a postponement.
José Mourinho has been leading Benfica since September 18, marking a new chapter in the club’s season. The upcoming fixture against Porto is seen as a significant test for the team under the new coach.
