Victoria Beckham parades youthful collection at Paris Fashion Week
Victoria Beckham showed a collection of slip dresses, roomy suits and soft, leather jackets with crinkled edges for her namesake label's spring summer runway show, held at the 17th century Val-de-Grace abbey in Paris on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.
Guests arrived after dark, crossing rain-slicked cobblestones to reach the cloisters inside.
Models marched under the arched corridors in sharp-toed shoes, parading dresses cut in asymmetric shapes and uneven hems, the fabric bunched together in places, some covered with a dusting of spray paint.
Trousers were low-waisted, cinched with thin belts and paired with tops that were slit open in front, while suit jackets came in boxy shapes, without lapels.
Handbags included a roomy duffle bag, a structured camera bag and one that resembled an accordion.
In written show notes, the brand described the collection as an "abstract adaptation of the coming-of-age wardrobe," noting that Beckham had spent time reviewing photos of herself as a young adult.
Paris Fashion Week, which runs through October 7, features big name brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent and Hermes.
This season has featured a record number of designer debuts as brands across the industry seek creative reboots to spark interest from inflation-weary shoppers.
