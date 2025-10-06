Azernews.Az

Monday October 6 2025

Bank loans to Azerbaijan’s construction sector reach 1.8 bln manat

6 October 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
As of September 1, 2025, the total volume of loans issued by banks and non-bank credit institutions to Azerbaijan’s construction sector reached 1.815 billion manat, according to data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Azernews reports.

