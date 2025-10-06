Hungarian prime minister visits Azerbaijan's Gabala to attend OTS Summit

6 October 2025 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Azerbaijan on October 6 to attend the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Gabala International Airport in honor of the high-ranking guest.

Orban was welcomed at the airport by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and other officials.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.