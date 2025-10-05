Day five of 11th Baku International Book Fair offers vibrant program for visitors

5 October 2025 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

The fifth day of the 11th Baku International Book Fair was marked by a rich and engaging program, leaving a memorable impression on attendees, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), the official media partner of the fair, is actively participating with its own exhibition stand, which has attracted significant interest from visitors.

As part of the event, Chairman of AZERTAC's Board Vugar Aliyev met with Vasif Qurbanzade, Head of the Book Industry Department at the Ministry of Culture and a writer-publicist. Their discussion focused on the state of book publishing in Azerbaijan, promoting reading habits among youth, and the media's role in supporting these efforts.

During the fair, Mr. Aliyev also visited the stands of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, “Sharq-Qarb” Publishing House, and the F. Kocharli Republican Children’s Library. In a meeting with Sevil Ismayilova, Director of “Sharq-Qarb,” both sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation between the publishing house and AZERTAC, and discussed opportunities for expanding their partnership.

In a conversation with Shahla Gambarova, Director of the Republican Children’s Library, an agreement was reached to jointly implement projects with AZERTAC aimed at children with autism and other special needs.

Later, the AZERTAC delegation visited the stand of the State of Qatar, the fair’s Guest of Honor. There, the agency’s leadership was introduced to various elements of Qatari culture, including books, brochures, and cultural artifacts on display. A demonstration of poetry generation using artificial intelligence also captivated visitors.