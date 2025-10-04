International barbecue Festival brings global flavors to Shamakhi [PHOTOS]

4 October 2025 22:03 (UTC+04:00)

The town of Shamakhi is once again hosting the International Barbecue Festival, a two-day culinary celebration that began on October 4 in the village of Meysari, Azernews reports.

Organized for the first time in Azerbaijan, the festival is supported by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the Nasimi Vineyards Complex, the “Abqora” restaurant, and international culinary judge Sahib-David Israfilov, widely known as Don David.

The event has drawn celebrated chefs from more than 30 countries, including Willem Vink, President of the World Barbecue Association (WBQA); Christopher Sandford, WBQA’s chief judge; Thomas Gugler, former President of the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WACS) and personal chef to the King of Saudi Arabia; as well as culinary association presidents, Michelin-starred masters, and international judges.

At the opening ceremony, Don David, WBQA President Willem Vink, and WACS Vice President Uwe Friedrich Herbert Micheel welcomed participants, noting that the festival’s purpose is to strengthen cultural exchange while showcasing Azerbaijan’s hospitality, cuisine, and cultural values. Guests were then invited to tour the pavilions, sample delicacies from different countries, and explore a variety of food brands and restaurant presentations.

Specially designated zones featured professional chefs representing both Azerbaijan and world cuisines, highlighting the richness of global gastronomy. Visitors also had the chance to attend family-friendly cooking masterclasses, where renowned chefs prepared burgers alongside children in an engaging and playful format.

A lively cooking competition added to the festival atmosphere, with teams tasked to prepare dishes from assigned recipes. Competitors were judged on flavor, cooking techniques, and presentation, with winners receiving certificates, medals, and the festival’s grand trophy, awarded by partners.

Throughout the day, local and international musicians performed on the festival stage, providing a vibrant soundtrack as visitors enjoyed an array of barbecue specialties.

The International Barbecue Festival will continue on October 5, offering another day of flavors, entertainment, and cultural exchange in the heart of Shamakhi.