Azerbaijan in strong second place at ongoing CIS Games

5 October 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

The 3rd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games are in full swing across seven cities in Azerbaijan, showcasing intense competition and strong performances from participating nations.

Azernews reports that Russia currently tops the medal table with an impressive total of 157 medals — 89 gold, 40 silver, and 28 bronze. Host country Azerbaijan is in second place with 139 medals: 23 gold, 44 silver, and 72 bronze. Belarus follows in third with 84 medals, including 20 gold, 23 silver, and 41 bronze.

So far, athletes from 9 of the 13 participating countries have secured medals in the Games, which continue to serve as a key platform for athletic development and regional cooperation among CIS member states.