Missile launched from Yemen intercepted by Israeli Defense Forces

5 October 2025 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

A missile launched from Yemeni territory toward Israel has been successfully intercepted, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Azernews reports.

The IDF noted that air raid sirens were activated in several border communities in response to the threat.

"Following air raid alerts in several regions of Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," the IDF statement said.

It should be noted that Israel has a multilayered missile defense system, including the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow systems, designed to detect and intercept various types of aerial threats. These systems have been on heightened alert amid rising tensions in the region.

No injuries or damage have been reported in connection with the latest incident.