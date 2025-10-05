Fire contained at AAAF Park Residential Complex in Azerbaijan’s Absheron district

5 October 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

A fire broke out at the AAAF Park residential complex in Khirdalan city, Absheron district, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

Azernews reports, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the incident was reported via the ministry's 112 emergency hotline. In response, units from the State Fire Protection Service and the Special Risk Rescue Service were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

The fire originated in a technical room located in the basement of an 11-storey residential building, where several electricity meters were installed. Thanks to the rapid and effective intervention of firefighters, the blaze was quickly brought under control before it could spread to residential apartments or other areas of the building.

In total, 68 electricity meters and approximately 3 linear meters of electric cables running through a utility shaft were damaged in the fire. The affected technical room measured approximately 2 square meters.

As a precautionary measure, emergency personnel safely evacuated 15 residents from the building, including 3 children.

Thanks to prompt action by fire crews, all communication lines running through the shaft, parked vehicles in the underground garage, and residential units were successfully protected from fire damage.