ING Group forecasts steady GDP growth for Azerbaijan in 2026
Despite these short-term challenges, the long-term outlook remains positive. The report emphasizes that Azerbaijan’s non-oil sectors demonstrate resilience, and with continued public investments and development in key industries, the economy is expected to regain momentum.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!