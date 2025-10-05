Azerbaijan wins two gold medals in boxing at 3rd CIS Games

5 October 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Final bouts in the boys' boxing category are underway at the 3rd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games, with Azerbaijani athletes making a strong showing, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan’s Ali Aliyev claimed gold in the 48 kg weight class after defeating Azamjon Hasanov of Tajikistan in a decisive bout.

Earlier, another Azerbaijani boxer, Gardash Rahimov, secured the national team’s first gold medal of the tournament by defeating Uzbekistan’s Utkirbek Norkosimov in the 46 kg division.

Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its medal tally as the Games progress.