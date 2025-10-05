Photo exhibition in Hague highlights Azerbaijani landmine victims

5 October 2025 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

On October 4, 2025, a powerful photo exhibition dedicated to the victims of landmines in Azerbaijan was held on Grote Marktstraat, one of the central streets in The Hague, Netherlands.

Azernews reports that the event was organized by the Gilavar Photo Club Public Union as part of its ongoing project, “European Photo Exhibitions on Landmine Victims,” with support from the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The project’s local partner in the Netherlands was the “Ana Vətən” European Azerbaijani Women’s Association.

Rashad Mehdiyev, Chairman of the Gilavar Photo Club, explained the significance of hosting the final exhibition in The Hague:

“The Hague is widely recognized as the international capital of law, home to the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court, and several other major tribunals. That’s why, after holding exhibitions in Germany, France, and Belgium, we chose to conclude this European tour in this symbolic city.”

Over the course of nine days, the traveling exhibition reached five European cities, drawing large crowds and shedding light on the humanitarian consequences of landmines allegedly laid by Armenia in Azerbaijani territories. The photos captured the deep scars and human tragedies caused by these explosives, many of which continue to threaten civilians.

Mehdiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has yet to receive accurate and comprehensive mine maps from Armenia, making demining efforts even more dangerous and costly.

“We envision a South Caucasus free of mines and filled with peace. We demand justice for landmine victims.”

The date of the exhibition—October 4—was intentionally chosen to coincide with the anniversary of missile attacks on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, which targeted civilians during the 2020 war. Mehdiyev described the attack as “another attempt at a Khojaly-style massacre.”

The exhibition concluded with a symbolic gesture: the planting of an olive tree—a universal emblem of peace—near the Khojaly memorial site in The Hague. The act was dedicated to the memory of those killed or injured by landmines in Azerbaijan.

“This olive tree stands as a tribute to the innocent lives lost and affected by landmines planted across Azerbaijani lands,” said Mehdiyev.