Georgian PM says latest attempt to destabilize country has failed

5 October 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has stated that the opposition's alleged attempt to incite unrest and overthrow the government has failed, calling it the fifth such effort in recent years.

Azernews reports that speaking at a briefing held at the ruling Georgian Dream party’s headquarters, Kobakhidze claimed that members of the former ruling United National Movement (UNM) party had tried to stage a “Maidan-style” uprising in Georgia, referencing the 2014 protests in Ukraine.

“As is now clear, the attempt to overthrow the government has failed,” he said. “Over the past four years, this marks the fifth attempt to organize a so-called ‘National Maidan’ in our country.”

The Prime Minister's remarks come amid heightened political tensions in Georgia, where opposition groups have accused the government of democratic backsliding, while the ruling party has pushed back with accusations of foreign interference and attempted coups.