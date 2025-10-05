Nissan recalls over 19,000 LEAF EVs in US over battery fire risk during fast charging
Nissan North America Inc. is recalling 19,077 electric vehicles in the United States due to a battery overheating issue that poses a potential fire risk, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Friday.
Azernews reports, according to NHTSA documents, the lithium-ion battery in certain 2021–2022 Nissan LEAF models may overheat during Level 3 DC fast charging, increasing the risk of a thermal event or fire.
The recall specifically affects LEAF vehicles equipped with a Level 3 quick charging port. Nissan will notify affected owners, and authorized dealerships will update the vehicle’s battery management software at no cost.
In the meantime, owners are advised not to use Level 3 fast charging stations until the software update has been completed.
No injuries or accidents related to the issue have been reported as of the announcement, but the recall highlights ongoing concerns over thermal management in high-speed EV charging systems.
