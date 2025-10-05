QatarEnergy acquires 27% stake in Shell’s North Cleopatra offshore block in Egypt
QatarEnergy announced Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Shell plc to acquire a 27% participating interest in the North Cleopatra offshore exploration block in Egypt, expanding its footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean energy sector, Azernews reports.
