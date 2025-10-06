Nizami Cinema hosts premiere of 'Taghiyev: Sona' feature film [PHOTOS]

6 October 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nizami Cinema Center has hosted the premiere of the feature film "Taghiyev: Sona", a portrayal of the life of the renowned philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Arzu Aliyeva, the film's executive producer and President of the Baku Media Center, along with government officials and notable cultural figures.

Produced by the Baku Media Center, the film was made with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Cinema Agency. It also received backing from NEQSOL Holding, Kapital Bank, Bakcell, and Norm companies.

"Taghiyev: Sona" is the third chapter in the four-part Taghiyev saga, which chronicles the life and philanthropic legacy of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev. The film explores significant historical events that shaped Baku and the region during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The story follows Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, a man who has endured many hardships, as he meets a young and educated woman named Sona. His love for her brings new challenges, and the film portrays their unforgettable love story, as Sona navigates obstacles to win his heart.

Viewers will experience themes of strength, loyalty, and love, while witnessing the personal transformations of the characters from the first two episodes.

The executive producer is Arzu Aliyeva, with Orman Aliyev serving as producer.

Directed by Zaur Gasimli, the film's script was written by Ismayil Iman, Asif Isgandarli, and Zaur Gasimli. The key creative team includes cinematographer Vladimir Artemyev, artist Sabuhi Atababayev, costume designer Vusal Rahim, and composer Etibar Asadli.

The cast features prominent actors such as People's Artists Parviz Mammadrzayev and Gurban Ismayilov, along with Honored Artists Rasim Jafar, Elshan Rustamov, and Natavan Hajiyeva, who play key historical roles.

The film’s premiere was met with a standing ovation from the audience.

The first part of the Taghiyev saga, "Taghiyev: Oil", was released in 2024 to mark the 100th anniversary of Taghiyev's death. The film became a cultural milestone, attracting over 70,000 viewers in local cinemas, and it earned international recognition, winning the Best Feature Film with Color Correction award at the Dehancer Colourist Awards 2024.

The film takes viewers through various stages of Taghiyev's life, from his humble beginnings in a cobbler's family in Baku to becoming a wealthy industrialist and public figure devoted to improving the lives of ordinary people. It delves into his challenging decisions, perseverance, and his efforts to enhance education.

With its stunning visuals, the film highlights Taghiyev's great role in societal development, including the establishment of the first girls' school in the East and his contributions to the oil industry and the urbanization of Baku.

The production of the film has become a landmark in Azerbaijani cinema. Nearly 2,500 creative professionals were involved in large-scale scenes filmed across 76 locations, with over 300 sets constructed.

A dedicated costume workshop meticulously created period-accurate costumes, accessories, and jewelry to authentically depict the era of Taghiyev.