Monday October 6 2025

Oil Fund contributions to state budget rise

6 October 2025 13:01 (UTC+04:00)
Oil Fund contributions to state budget rise
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
In January–September 2025, transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) to the state budget totaled 10.861 billion manats, fully meeting the forecast for the period, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

