Trial continues over Armenian rocket attacks on Ganja during 2020 Patriotic War

6 October 2025 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On October 6, the Baku Military Court continued the trial against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, with the announcement of documents related to the rocket attacks on the city of Ganja during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, Azernews reports.

According to court materials, the Armenian armed forces, in gross violation of the ceasefire and international law, including the Geneva Convention, targeted residential areas, educational and medical facilities far from the front line, using 9K58 "Smerch" (BM-30) and 9K72 "Elbrus" missiles on October 4, 5, 8, 11, and 17, 2020. These strikes resulted in acts of terrorism, large-scale destruction, civilian casualties, and significant damage to private property.

The documents reveal that 26 civilians were deliberately killed, including 10 men, 10 women, and 6 minors, and 175 people sustained injuries, including 61 men, 66 women, and 48 minors. Investigators conducted crime scene inspections, medical examinations, and collected witness testimonies, as well as statements from legal heirs and injured parties.

The trial of the Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, and other offenses linked to Armenia’s military aggression continues.