OTS foreign ministers adopt key decisions to strengthen institutional cooperation

A number of significant documents were approved during the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala on October 7, Azernews reports.

The adopted decisions aim to further strengthen the institutional foundations of the OTS and expand cooperation between member and observer states.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of several key resolutions, including:

Amendments to Articles 1 and 4 of the Rules of Procedure of the Turkic Academy;

Granting Turkmenistan observer status at the Turkic Academy;

Granting Turkmenistan observer status at the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation;

Approval of the OTS Secretariat budget for 2026;

Approval of the OTS Secretariat financial report for 2024;

Approval of the Turkic Academy budget for 2026;

Approval of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation budget for 2026.

The decisions underscore the organization’s continued efforts to enhance integration among Turkic states and foster cooperation across cultural, educational, and economic dimensions.