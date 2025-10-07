CIS Games: Winners in fencing to be determined

7 October 2025 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Competitions in four sports will take place on October 7 as part of the CIS Games in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The national teams of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will face off for the gold medal in chovqan in Shaki. Rhythmic gymnastics competitions are also scheduled for today.

The winners in fencing as well as medalists in Greco-Roman wrestling will be announced in Ganja Sports Palace.

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, aiming to promote friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

Around 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries are participating in the third CIS Games. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.