Baku hosts 65th PABSEC Social Policy Committee Meeting
On October 7, the 65th meeting of the Committee on Social and Humanitarian Policy of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) began its work in Baku, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The session is being attended by parliamentary representatives from Azerbaijan and several other member states.
The committee is expected to discuss key issues related to social development, cultural cooperation, humanitarian challenges, and strategies for enhancing regional collaboration in these areas.
It should be noted that the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) is a regional international organization founded in 1992 to foster economic collaboration and political dialogue among countries in the wider Black Sea region.
Member States include: Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkiye, and Ukraine.
Its Parliamentary Assembly (PABSEC), established in 1993, serves as a platform for national parliaments to contribute to the organization’s goals by promoting democratic values, parliamentary dialogue, and cooperation on economic, environmental, social, and humanitarian issues.
Azerbaijan is an active member of the organization and has hosted several BSEC events, reaffirming its commitment to regional cooperation.
