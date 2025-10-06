France faces fresh political turmoil as PM Lecornu resigns after one day in office

6 October 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

France has plunged deeper into political uncertainty after Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned less than 24 hours after unveiling his cabinet, Azernews reports, citing BBC.

“The conditions were not fulfilled for me to carry on as prime minister,” Lecornu said on Monday, criticising political parties for their unwillingness to compromise. His resignation came shortly after a one-hour meeting with President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace.

The move marks another dramatic twist in France’s political crisis — coming just 26 days after Lecornu’s appointment, following the collapse of François Bayrou’s government. Opposition parties had sharply criticised Lecornu’s cabinet for its resemblance to his predecessor’s and threatened to vote it down.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the hard-right National Rally, said the “only wise thing to do now is to hold elections,” adding that “Macron has put the country in an extremely difficult position.”

President Macron now faces three options: appoint another prime minister, dissolve the National Assembly for fresh elections, or resign — though the latter remains unlikely. Analysts note that new elections could deliver significant gains for Le Pen’s National Rally amid public frustration with Macron’s leadership.

Lecornu, France’s fifth prime minister in under two years, denounced the “partisan appetites” of political factions that he said were acting “as if they had an absolute majority.” He called for humility and cooperation, stressing that “it wouldn’t need much for this to work.”

France’s ongoing instability dates back to the snap elections of 2024, which left the National Assembly deeply fragmented. Since then, successive governments have struggled to pass legislation, with austerity plans and spending cuts facing strong resistance.

Lecornu’s abrupt resignation has further shaken investor confidence — French stocks tumbled on Monday following the announcement.