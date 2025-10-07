Gabala hosts OTS Foreign Ministers’ meeting
Gabala is hosting a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.
The session is taking place within the framework of the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, which will also be held in Gabala.
The gathering brings together foreign ministers from member states to discuss regional cooperation, economic partnerships, and cultural ties, setting the stage for high-level discussions at the upcoming summit.
