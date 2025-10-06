Türkiye targets $1.9 trillion economy by 2028

6 October 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye’s economy is projected to reach $1.9 trillion by 2028, with per capita national income rising to $21,000, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced during the 11th Energy Efficiency Forum and Exhibition held in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

