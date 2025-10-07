Underwater server launch in China

7 October 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A Chinese company plans to flood data centers near Shanghai as a novel solution to the problem of high power consumption and server overheating, Azernews reports.

This new experiment could become one of the world’s first commercial underwater data center projects. These centers consist of physical servers that store data for websites and applications globally. With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, the demand for computing power is growing exponentially.

The primary advantage of underwater data centers lies in their energy-efficient cooling systems. Instead of using energy-intensive air conditioning, these servers are cooled naturally by ocean currents.

“Underwater structures can save about 90 percent of the energy typically used for cooling,” explained the vice president of Highlander, the company developing the Shanghai capsule in collaboration with state-owned construction firms.

The installation of a large yellow capsule, an experimental underwater data center, is currently nearing completion at the pier. The project, scheduled to launch in mid-October, will serve clients such as China Telecom and state-owned AI enterprises. It is also expected to contribute significantly to the national carbon footprint reduction program.

Microsoft tested a similar technology off the coast of Scotland in 2018, but the Chinese project could be among the first to offer this as a commercial service. However, experts remain cautious about its environmental safety and commercial viability. Shaolei Ren, an expert from the University of California, states that such projects so far only demonstrate "technological feasibility." Despite promising results, Microsoft has yet to launch a commercial product.

There are still serious technical and environmental challenges to overcome before underwater data centers can become widespread. Protecting equipment from water damage and corrosion is crucial. The Chinese project addresses this by using a special protective coating made from glass flakes on a steel capsule. Additionally, an elevator connects the underwater module to the surface, allowing for server maintenance and repairs. According to developers, more than 95% of the center's energy will be sourced from nearby offshore wind farms.

However, other issues remain. Connecting an underwater data center to the internet is more complex than with traditional land-based servers. Research teams from the University of Florida and Japan have also found that underwater data centers could be vulnerable to cyberattacks using sound waves. Another significant concern is the impact on marine ecosystems. The heat generated by the servers can attract some marine species while repelling others.

“There is still insufficient research on this topic,” warns Andrew Wantt, a marine ecologist at the University of Hull.

Highlander cites an independent assessment of their 2020 experiment, which showed water temperatures remained well within safe limits. Still, environmentalists caution that as underwater data centers proliferate, thermal pollution in the ocean could rise, potentially disrupting marine habitats.

Some researchers are exploring the idea of using the waste heat from these underwater centers to promote local aquaculture, potentially creating new habitats for marine life and offsetting some ecological impacts.