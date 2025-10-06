Pakistan granted permission to export meat to Azerbaijan

6 October 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has announced that the country has officially received approval to export meat to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This decision comes after Pakistan’s Animal Quarantine Department fully complied with Azerbaijan’s veterinary and food safety standards.

Following the announcement, TDAP held a meeting with meat exporters and relevant agencies to discuss strategies for entering the Azerbaijani market and expanding export opportunities.

As part of these efforts, TDAP plans to send a delegation of Pakistani meat exporters to Baku in November 2025. Leading Azerbaijani importers have also been invited to an exhibition in Pakistan, aiming to strengthen direct trade and business ties between the two countries.

TDAP official Ather Hussain Khokhar emphasized that this milestone underscores the high quality of Pakistani meat and reinforces the country’s international reputation as a reliable halal producer.