ICESCO's Regional Office participates in Baku International Book Fair [PHOTOS]

The 11th Baku International Book Fair has opened at the Baku Expo Center, featuring the participation of hundreds of local and international organizations, Azernews reports.

Among the most visited pavilions was the booth of ICESCO's Regional Office in Baku, which attracted a diverse range of visitors, including academics, students, publishers, and culture enthusiasts.

Throughout the fair, the booth has served as a hub for dialogue and the exchange of ideas. Visitors have had the chance to explore publications from five different countries, engage in discussions on scientific and literary heritage, and learn more about ICESCO's initiatives in education, science, and culture.

Dr. Abdulhakeem AlSenan, Director of ICESCO's Baku Regional Office, noted that the strong interest reflects growing attention to ICESCO's mission.

"Our booth has become a vibrant platform for communication, idea-sharing, and promoting a culture of reading and knowledge exchange," he said.

Over the course of the seven-day fair, more than 220 events will take place.

The significant interest in ICESCO's booth underscores the importance of this space for cultural exchange and intellectual dialogue.

Note that the main task of ICESCO's Regional Office in Baku, which opened on April 29, 2025, is to coordinate cooperation between the countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia – Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This region is home to unique cultural treasures, ranging from the Great Silk Road to various examples of intangible heritage, and is capable of playing a significant role in shaping the global cultural landscape.

With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.

The country successfully collaborates closely with various organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.

The 11th Baku International Book Fair runs until October 7 at the Baku Expo Center.

This year's fair, under the theme "Technoman: yesterday's legend, today's event," provides a platform for in-depth discussions on the role of technology in shaping human life within the modern scientific and cultural context.

The event features 41 international organizations from 18 countries, alongside over 100 local publishers, printing houses, and book-related institutions.

Over 250 events, including masterclasses for both children and adults, book presentations on topics like inclusion, book signings, conferences, symposiums, contests, as well as reading and music sessions are being held throughout the fair.

Notable authors and scholars from countries including Turkiye, Argentina, the UK, Lithuania, Qatar, and more are participating in the event.

Shuttle buses are available for visitors from "Elmlər Akademiyası," "28 May," and "Koroglu" metro stations to the Baku Expo Center. Entry to the fair is free, and it is open daily from 10:00 to 20:00.