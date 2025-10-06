Kazakhstan's Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

6 October 2025 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Azerbaijan on October 6 to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!