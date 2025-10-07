Youth and Sports Minister holds meeting with athletes [PHOTOS]
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov has met with athletes who achieved high results in international competitions over the past month, Azernews reports.
The meeting, held at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport, began with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.
Appreciating the achievements in international arenas, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes and their coaches.
During the meeting, a video was shown highlighting the achievements gained in international competitions during the month.
Afterwards, representatives of various sports spoke about the competitions they participated in and their results.
At the end, the minister wished the athletes even greater success in upcoming competitions.
