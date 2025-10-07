EU-Azerbaijan relations enter new phase of cooperation - German ambassador

7 October 2025 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan have entered a new stage of dynamic development, according to German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the High-Level German-Azerbaijani Conference on Export Financing titled “Innovations and Technologies at the Financial Crossroads”, Horlemann noted that there has been a noticeable intensification of political dialogue and mutual engagement between Brussels and Baku.

“Currently, numerous reciprocal visits are being made from Brussels to Baku and from Baku to Brussels. This is a positive development, as the European Union is Azerbaijan’s largest trade and investment partner and demonstrates its readiness to actively participate in the development of the region,” the ambassador stated.

He highlighted that German-Azerbaijani economic and trade ties have also strengthened, particularly following the visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Azerbaijan in April.

“A roadmap defining the perspective directions of cooperation was recently signed, and we already see German companies taking concrete steps. For instance, the agreement reached between SEFE and SOCAR in the gas sector, or the interest of German manufacturer MAN in assembling electric buses in Azerbaijan, clearly illustrate this growing partnership,” Horlemann emphasized.

The ambassador underlined that such initiatives demonstrate both countries’ commitment to innovation, sustainable development, and deeper economic collaboration within the broader EU-Azerbaijan partnership framework.