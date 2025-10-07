Azerbaijan's statement delivered at UNESCO's Executive Board meeting [PHOTOS]

7 October 2025 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

During the plenary session of the 222nd meeting of UNESCO's Executive Board at the organization's headquarters, Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, presented the country's statement, Azernews reports.

The statement provided information on Azerbaijan's active participation during its four-year membership on the Executive Board. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan would continue to engage actively within the UNESCO platform and contribute to the organization’s mandate.

Elman Abdullayev stressed the significance of international solidarity and multilateral cooperation on the 80th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Charter and the UNESCO Constitution. In this context, he drew attention to Azerbaijan's efforts for peace, security, and cooperation in the region, as well as the steps taken to advance the peace process with Armenia. He particularly noted the historic meeting held on August 8, 2025, in Washington between the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia, which led to the initial signing of the peace agreement text.

Referring to Azerbaijan-UNESCO cooperation, the Permanent Representative underscored the importance of projects in quality education, initiatives in science and artificial intelligence, strengthening the role of women and youth in science, and promoting intercultural dialogue within the framework of the "Baku Process."

He also expressed the necessity of joint efforts under UNESCO to combat all forms and manifestations of racism.

It was declared that Azerbaijan, in full alignment with UNESCO's values, would resolutely continue its work to strengthen international peace.

Since its inception, the Azerbaijan National Committee​ tо UNESCO has made significant contributions​ tо various UNESCO programs and projects.

These include efforts​ tо safeguard and promote Azerbaijan's cultural sites, support educational initiatives, and foster international cooperation​ іn the fields​ оf science and technology.

Azerbaijan National Committee​ tо UNESCO continues​ tо​ be committed​ tо its mission​ оf promoting peace and cooperation through education, culture, and science.

In 2003, the parties signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education, and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

Many Azerbaijani cultural sites have been included​ in UNESCO's World Heritage List, including Icherisheher (Old City) with Maiden Tower, Shirvanshah's Palace, Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve, etc. In﻿ 2021, Lankaran District was included​ іn the UNESCO list "Network​ оf Creative Cities".

UNESCO also honors Azerbaijan's outstanding personalities like the poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, Fikrat Amirov,﻿ great philanthropist and oil magnate Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, etc.