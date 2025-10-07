Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 7 2025

President Ilham Aliyev meets Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan [PHOTOS]

7 October 2025 12:26 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev meets Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan [PHOTOS]

On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Gabala, Azernews reports.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
President Ilham Aliyev meets Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev meets Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more