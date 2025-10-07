State Service identifies 650 cyberattack indicators in first three quarters

7 October 2025 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In the first three quarters of the year, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan identified 650 cyberattack indicators as a result of its cyber threat analysis activities.

Azernews reports, according to a statement released by the Service, the identified indicators were used to detect and block targeted Advanced Persistent Threats (APT) aimed at Azerbaijani government institutions. These preemptive measures successfully prevented the attacks before they could cause damage.

Out of the 650 cyber threat indicators:

216 were identified through internal investigations

434 were detected in response to requests from government agencies

The State Service continues its efforts to enhance cybersecurity resilience and protect the nation’s critical information infrastructure against evolving cyber threats.