Azerbaijan strengthens its economic partnership with OIC countries, says Deputy Minister

7 October 2025 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) approached 6 billion US dollars in the first eight months of 2025, Azernews reports.

This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum held in Baku.

Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan is one of the most active members of the OIC, giving priority to political, economic, and cultural relations with its member states.

“Azerbaijan has made great contributions to the establishment of multiculturalism, intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue, and the promotion of Islamic values in the world,” he said. “The prestige gained by our country in the Islamic world was reflected in the declaration of Baku in 2009 and Nakhchivan in 2018 as the capitals of Islamic culture. The events held in 2017 within the framework of the Year of Islamic Solidarity also contributed to strengthening cooperation between Muslim countries.”

Speaking about the growing scope of economic ties, Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan’s trade and investment cooperation with OIC countries aims to further facilitate trade, strengthen customs cooperation, and encourage mutual investments.

“In January-August 2025, the trade turnover between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the OIC countries amounted to about 6 billion US dollars. Moreover, around 11,000 companies from OIC member states operate in our country. This demonstrates the depth of economic relations and mutual interest, reaffirming Azerbaijan’s role as an important and proactive economic partner in the OIC space,” he added.

The AZHAB Forum gathered representatives of government bodies, business circles, and international organizations to discuss halal industry standards, export potential, and Azerbaijan’s position as a growing hub for Islamic business and sustainable trade.