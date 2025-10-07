12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Gabala kicks off [LIVE]

7 October 2025 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

The picturesque city of Gabala, nestled in the northern mountains of Azerbaijan, is hosting the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). Under the theme “Regional Peace and Security,” this summit brings together leaders from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan to discuss pressing regional and international issues, enhance cooperation, and adopt key documents aimed at advancing unity, peace, and prosperity across the Turkic World, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is welcoming the heads of state and government attending the Summit.