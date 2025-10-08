Court continues trial over terrorism financing case in Baku

8 October 2025 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A trial has been held on the criminal case initiated by the State Security Service (STS) against Khagani Omarov, Anar Salamzadeh, and Elchin Azizov, who are accused of financing terrorism, Azernews reports.

The hearing took place at the Baku Grave Crimes Court under the chairmanship of Judge Nigar Imanova. During the session, the defense submitted a motion requesting the termination of the criminal case against Khagani Omarov.

The court rejected the motion, deeming it unfounded. Subsequently, witnesses gave testimony, and the statements previously provided to the investigation by four individuals involved in the case were read aloud in their absence.

The trial is set to continue on October 28.

It should be noted that the accused were detained as a result of an operation conducted by the State Security Service. The investigation revealed that they had transferred funds to certain individuals operating abroad to support terrorist activities. They were charged under Article 214-1 (financing of terrorism) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.