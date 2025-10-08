Toyota issues recall for vehicles due to rearview mirror defect

8 October 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing has issued a recall for 393,838 vehicles across the United States due to a discovered defect. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Tuesday, "a software error may cause the rearview image to fail to display when the vehicle is shifted into reverse", Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The absence of the rearview image significantly reduces the driver’s visibility behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a collision, the agency explained.

The recall affects certain 2022-2025 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid models, as well as 2023-2025 Sequoia Hybrid models.

To fix the issue, dealerships will update the multimedia display software free of charge for vehicle owners. Notifications regarding this safety recall are scheduled to be sent out by November 16, 2025.

Toyota was among the pioneers in incorporating rearview cameras into their vehicles to enhance safety during reversing and parking. This recall highlights the importance of continuous software updates to ensure modern vehicle technologies remain reliable and safe.