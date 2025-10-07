Yen and euro fall against dollar amid political tensions
On Tuesday, political events once again influenced currency markets. The Japanese yen dropped to a two-month low following Sanae Takaichi’s victory in the leadership election of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, while the euro remained unstable amid the recent resignation of the French Prime Minister, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!