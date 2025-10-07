Yen and euro fall against dollar amid political tensions

7 October 2025 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

On Tuesday, political events once again influenced currency markets. The Japanese yen dropped to a two-month low following Sanae Takaichi’s victory in the leadership election of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, while the euro remained unstable amid the recent resignation of the French Prime Minister, Azernews reports.

