7 October 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

By the end of 2024, Malta, Taiwan, South Korea, and Spain have emerged as the countries with the lowest fertility rates globally, Azernews reports.

Malta tops the list, with an average of just 1.06 children born per woman over her lifetime. Taiwan follows closely with 1.11, while South Korea and Spain share third place at 1.12 each. Singapore rounds out the top five, registering a fertility rate of 1.17.

Other countries in the bottom ten include Lithuania (1.18), Poland (1.20), Italy (1.21), Ukraine (1.22), and both Macau and Hong Kong at 1.24.

Russia finds itself within the top 30 of this “anti-ranking,” with a fertility rate of 1.4, alongside nations like Japan, Cyprus, and Norway.

In stark contrast, the highest fertility rates continue to be recorded in African countries. Niger leads globally with an average of 6.64 children per woman. The rest of the top five includes Angola (5.7), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (5.49), Mali (5.35), and Benin (5.34).

Addressing concerns over declining birth rates, Russian State Duma deputy Tatyana Butskaya announced in May that from 2026, birth rate indicators will be incorporated into the key performance metrics (KPIs) for regional governors. She emphasized that every working day for governors will begin with a review of demographic data. Moreover, not only regional authorities but also educational institutions and employers will be involved in monitoring and addressing birth rate trends.

This move reflects growing recognition worldwide of the demographic challenges posed by declining fertility rates—issues that have profound implications for economic growth, social welfare, and long-term national development.