Azerpost partners with global e-commerce giant Temu to improve delivery services

7 October 2025 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerpost LLC has launched a new collaboration with the international e-commerce platform Temu as part of its efforts to expand digital logistics solutions, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

A meeting was held between representatives of Azerpost and Temu, leading to a formal agreement. As a result, Azerpost’s parcel delivery brand, Postcargo, will now work directly with Temu to handle international shipments for customers in Azerbaijan. This partnership is expected to significantly improve the speed and convenience of deliveries, especially for users in regional areas, where packages will be delivered directly by couriers.

With more than 800 service branches and pickup points across the country, Postcargo is well-positioned to support this expanded service. The collaboration also aims to strengthen Azerbaijan’s role in global e-commerce and promote national logistics capabilities. By integrating Temu’s global product range into the local market, the partnership will make international goods more accessible and affordable for Azerbaijani consumers.

Temu, which operates in over 90 markets, connects millions of manufacturers and brands with customers worldwide, focusing on offering high-quality products at competitive prices.